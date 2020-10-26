Alpena Man Arrested for Car Thefts, Faces Five Year Felony
An Alpena man is in jail for car thefts that go all the way back to July.
Police say they were called to a home on Lake Winyah Road in Alpena Township for a report of a stolen vehicle.
The victim says her car was stolen from her garage.
At the time police were investigating a separate stolen vehicle incident that was found near Lake Winyah Road.
Further investigation showed the two crimes were connected.
Police later arrested this man, 41-year-old Ryan Michael Johnston of Alpena, after a warrant was issued in August.
Johnston was taken Alpena County Jail and now faces a five year felony.
He also faces another charge for a car theft incident in Alpena.