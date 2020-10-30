Alpena Man Arrested for Breaking into Verizon Store, Evidence Found During Traffic Stop

An Alpena man has been arrested for breaking into a Verizon store.

Police say they got a call about a breaking and entering in Alpena Township back in August.

A store associate says when they got to the store an alarm was going off.

Several phone displays were missing and investigation showed the suspect, Cameron Michael Daoust, got in through the back door.

After a traffic stop Daoust’s car was searched.

During the search police found cell phones from the Verizon store.

In October a warrant was put out for the suspect arrest and he was taken to jail.

He is currently in Alpena County Jail.

Daoust was arraigned and now faces a slew of charges including, Breaking and Entering a Building with Intent and one count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.

His next court date is November 16, 2020.