Alpena Man Arrested for Assault With a Dangerous Weapon

On July 25, Michigan State Troopers were called to a report of an assault inside an Alpena business around 9 a.m.

Investigation shows 26-year-old Dontez Ali Smith called 911 and reported he was being harassed.

However, video surveillance from the store shows otherwise.

Smith appeared to be the aggressor and approached the victim inside the store while wielding a baseball bat.

Smith said the victim was trying to contact his fiancee by email.

The victim says he does not know Smith or his fiancee.

An arrest warrant was issued for Smith.

He was arrested on August 21 and charged with one count Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

He was arraigned on August 24 and his bond was set at $10,000 and ordered no contact with the victim.