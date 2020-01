A man from Hubbard Lake is in police custody for allegedly strangling his ex-wife.

The victim claims that this man Christopher James Smolinski, had been living with her since September 2019 and after an argument, he pushed her down and began to choke her.

Smolinski was arrested and taken to Alpena County Jail.

He faces a 10-year felony for Assualt by Strangulation and has a $50,000 cash bond.