Alpena Habitat for Humanity Starts Clean Up

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 21, 2019
Demolition and excavation is underway at the site of the former Habitat for Humanity restore in Alpena.

The store at the corner of Chisholm Street and 5th Avenue was destroyed in a fire November 3rd.

Habitat Executive Director, Ted Fines, says crews will clean the sidewalk the bulk of the work however will have to wait until next Spring.

This way people can stand on the pathway for the annual holiday parade November 28th.

The restore relocated to a new temporary location on Werth Road.

And in a Facebook post thanked the community and asked for volunteers.

It expects to open in the next few weeks.

