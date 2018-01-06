- Advertisement -
Alpena County Sheriff Asks For Help Identifying Vandal

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On January 6, 2018
Police in Alpena County are looking for the person behind a vandalism at a former school.

Between December 22nd and 24th, 2017, an unidentified suspect damaged a cement statue outside of the old Maple Ridge School, which is now a business called The Ridge.

The Alpena County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect wearing a light-colored hoodie in the photo you see here.

If you have any information about the vandalism, contact Deputy Spence Fletcher at 989-354-9862.

