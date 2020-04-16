Alpena Co. Reports Second COVID-19 Case, First COVID-19 Death

District Health Department No. 4 is reporting Alpena’s Second COVID-19 positive case and its first COVID-19 positive death.

The elderly woman was hospitalized at the Mid Michigan Hospital Alpena and passed away.

She tested positive for COVID 19 after her death.

She resided in a long-term care facility.

DHD4 says they are currently working with the facility to investigate this case and to determine any other close contacts and exposures.