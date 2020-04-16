Alpena Co. Reports Second COVID-19 Case, First COVID-19 Death
Posted On April 16, 2020
District Health Department No. 4 reports that Alpena County has experienced its second COVID 19 positive case and first death due to COVID-19.
The elderly woman was hospitalized at the Mid Michigan Hospital Alpena and passed away.
She tested positive for COVID 19 after her death.
She resided in a long-term care facility.
DHD4 says they are currently working with the facility to investigate this case and to determine any other close contacts and exposures.
All residents and employees are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.
“We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of this individual,” said Denise Bryan, Health Officer at DHD4.
“We know that COVID-19 is present in our community, but an illness and loss of life at a facility serving some of our most vulnerable in our population is a sobering reminder that our community must continue to be vigilant with our actions to keep this virus from spreading. In addition to continuing mitigation strategies in the community, our department will continue to address the needs of our vulnerable populations, including those who live in congregate settings like long-term care facilities.”