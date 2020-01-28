Alpena Co. Man Arrested After Woman Dies of Overdose

A man accused of being responsible for the death of an Alpena woman may be spending some time behind prison bars.

Authorities say this man James Donald Hayes, gave drugs to the deceased, April Brown, causing her to have an overdose.

When EMS arrived at the scene to treat Brown life-saving attempts were made but she was pronounced dead right then and there.

After an autopsy, lengthy investigation, and multiple interviews Hayes was served a felony warrant, arrested and taken to Alpena County Jail.

He now faces multiple charges for Delivery of a Controlled Substance Causing Death and one Count Tampering with evidence.

Keep it right here as details on this developing story continue to unravel.