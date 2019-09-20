Alpena Co. Home Invasion Call Leads to Meth Arrest

Suspected meth use lead to a bizarre situation in Alpena County…

According to state police, it involved a home on Wall Avenue in Alpena.

They initially responded to a reported home invasion.

When troopers got there, they say they were told by Michelle Idalski and Stephan Tucker they had seen the intruders on their home security system.

But when police reviewed the footage, they saw only Idalski and Tucker.

Police tell us both turned out to be high on meth.

A field test allegedly confirmed they had a baggie of the drug on them and both admitted to using it.

Idalski and Tucker, both now charged in this case with possession of meth.