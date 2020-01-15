- Advertisement -
Alpena Catholic School Employee Arrested for Child Porn

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 15, 2020
After a tip given to authorities, an employee of Alpena All Saints Catholic School has been arrested for child porn.

Authorities say, this man Christopher Michael Olsen of Alpena, had multiple images and videos of child porn, that had infants, toddlers, adolescents, and teens.

After searching Olsen’s home and place of work,  police found devices with several thousand images of suspected child sexually abusive pictures and videos.

Olsen now faces multiple felonies for Child Sexually Abusive Material.

