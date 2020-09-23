Alma Man Arrested for Fleeing from Police in Wexford Co.

An Alma man is arrested after leaving the scene when police tried to pull him over.

A trooper says it all started when he saw two motorcycles parked on the shoulder of US-131.

The trooper pulled over and flicked on his lights and that is when this man drove away from the scene going the wrong direction.

The other motorcyclist told the officer he had just met the suspect and they had made a wrong turn.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Logan Duane Rogers of Alma.

Rogers was arraigned and now faces a slew of charges.

He was released on bond and is due back in court October 13th.