Allendale Man Arrested for Child Porn, and Coercing a Child

After a year long investigation, police have an Allendale man in custody for child porn.

Police say, 23-year old Aaron Aument was arrested for one count of Children Accosting for Immoral Purposes and one count Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material.

The investigation began in July of last year, when the parent of the victim told police their child had been sending explicit photos to an unknown man on Snapchat.

Police say the child received and accepted a friend request from a stranger and the conversation became sexual.

The suspect coerced the child to send explicit pictures of herself.

After police searched the man’s home, they found evidence of the crime on his cellphone.

His next court date is July 29, 2020.