- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Alleged Drunk Driver Leads Police on Car Chase in Leelanau Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On March 20, 2020
393 Views
0

A Suttons Bay man is now behind bars for leading police on a car chase while driving drunk and it is not his first time around the block.

Police say they tried to pull the man over for speeding on M-22, but he refused to stop and ran a red light .

The chase went on until another officer cut in front of the man with his patrol car causing him to be stuck in between the two officers.

Police say the man yelled profanities at them and resisted when they tried to arrest him.

After a short lived struggle the driver was arrested and is now in Leelanau County Jail facing multiple charges including driving drunk third offense.

Post Views: 393



Trending Now
Newaygo Co. Man Threatens to Shoot Woman and Three Children
Sierra Searcy March 19, 2020
Pedestrian Dead After Being Pinned Under Pick-Up Truck In Grand Traverse Co.
Sierra Searcy March 20, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Alleged Drunk Driver Leads Police on Car Chase in Leelanau Co.
Share No Comment