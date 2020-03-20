Alleged Drunk Driver Leads Police on Car Chase in Leelanau Co.

A Suttons Bay man is now behind bars for leading police on a car chase while driving drunk and it is not his first time around the block.

Police say they tried to pull the man over for speeding on M-22, but he refused to stop and ran a red light .

The chase went on until another officer cut in front of the man with his patrol car causing him to be stuck in between the two officers.

Police say the man yelled profanities at them and resisted when they tried to arrest him.

After a short lived struggle the driver was arrested and is now in Leelanau County Jail facing multiple charges including driving drunk third offense.