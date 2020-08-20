ALDI Recalls Peaches Due to Salmonella Contamination

ALDI is recalling assorted peaches due to a possible Salmonella contamination.

The peaches came from its supplier Wawona Packing Company.

The FDA says ALDI has removed the affected peaches from select stores in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

If customers have a product affected by this recall they should throw it out immediately or return it to their local ALDI for a full refund, said ALDI.

Customers with additional questions can contact Wawona Packing Company LLC Customer Service at 1-877-722-7554.