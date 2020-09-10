Alden Man Allegedly Steals Over $100,000 from Elderly Parents

A man is in Emmet County jail after allegedly stealing over $100,000 from his parents.

Police say this man, 52-year-old Frederick James Mawson of Alden, was granted power of attorney over his parents’ account who are in a nursing home.

Mawson’s sibling suspected the suspect was embezzling money and told police.

Further investigation showed Mawson opened an unauthorized bank account and used over $100,000 for personal reasons that did not involve the care of his parents.

An arrest warrant was issued and Mawson was taken to jail.

He now faces multiple charges including one count of Embezzlement

from Vulnerable Adult $100,000 or more, one count Embezzlement Jointly Held Property over $20,000 and two counts Embezzlement Jointly Held Property $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.

His next court date is October 7, 2020.