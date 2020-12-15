Alcona County Man Arrested After Filing False Police Report, Claimed Ex-Girlfriend Stole Truck

In Late October an Alcona County man told police his former girlfriend stole his truck.

Police say Jeremy Alan Lee told police his ex-girlfriend stole his 2003 Dodge pickup truck.

During the investigation when police found the truck at the women’s home she had a different story.

The ex-girlfriend claimed she bought the vehicle and the suspect put the title in his name without her permission.

Turned out, Lee fraudulently titled the truck in his name and crossed his ex-girlfriend’s name off the title.

An arrest warrant was issued and the suspect was taken to Alcona County Jail.

He was released on bond and his next court date is December 30, 2020.