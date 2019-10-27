- Advertisement -
Alcohol Suspected in Crash That Killed Oscoda Woman

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 27, 2019
An Oscoda woman is dead after a crash in Alcona County Saturday afternoon.

At around 3:30, state police and rescue crews responded to a two-vehicle crash crash on Hubbard Lake Rd. near Scott Dr. in Alcona Township.

Police say a Chevy Malibu driven by an 82-year-old man, with his 71-year-old wife, was going south.

A ford F-150 driven by a 49-year-old man from Spruce, Michigan was going north, both on Hubbard Lake Rd.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the pickup crossed the center line and hit the Malibu head-on.

The woman in the Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene, while both drivers were hospitalized and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

