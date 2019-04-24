Alanson Man Arrested in Sexual Assault Investigation of a 13 Year-Old Girl
Posted On April 24, 2019
An Alanson man arrested for sexual assault.
This following an investigation into the sexual assault of a child.
It began in December when a Department of Health and Human Services worker contacted the State Police to report information that a child may have been victimized.
It turns out a 19 year-old man who had been living with the child’s family, sexually assaulted her.
The victim only 13 years-old when the assault took place.
19 year-old James Knapp is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct.
He’s now behind bars in the Presque Isle jai, held on a $200,000 cash bond.