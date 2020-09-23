- Advertisement -
Alanson Man Arrested for OWI Third Offense and Other Charges

Andrea Ludema Posted On September 23, 2020
Michigan State Police arrested Daniel Mark Snyder of Alanson on Sunday, September 20.

A trooper saw him driving south on US-31 near Mitchell Street in Petoskey.

A registration check showed the vehicle did not have insurance.

Troopers stopped the vehicle for the insurance violation.

Snyder displayed signs of being drunk and troopers saw a beer can tipped over and the contents spilling on the passenger side floor.

He was arrested after sobriety tests were administered and lodged in the Emmet County Jail.

Snyder was arraigned in the 90th District Court in Emmet County for one count Felony Operating While Intoxicated Third Offense, one count Driving While License Suspended, and one count Open Intoxicants in Vehicle.

His bond was set at $20,000 cash surety.

His next scheduled court appearance is on October 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

