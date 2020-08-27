AG Nessel Puts Senior Living Facilities on Notice for Charging Residents $900 COVID-19 Fees 

Nearly 40 senior living facility residents, or their families, have filed complaints with the Michigan Department of Attorney General after residents were each charged $900 COVID-19 fees potentially in violation of Michigan’s consumer protection laws, leading Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office to send cease and desist letters to the 11 senior facilities located throughout Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, along with their parent and management companies.

The letters were sent on Tuesday, August 25, to Brighton-bases parent company CSIG Holding Co. LLC, its facility management company, Senior Village Management LLC, and the facilities, which are located in Brighton, Petoskey, Plymouth, Oxford, Midland, Grand Ledge, White Lake, Rockford, Chesterfield and Saline.

A letter was also sent to Senior Living Portage LLC, which had a different registered agent, but is part of the CSIG Holding family.