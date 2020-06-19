AG Nessel Issues Statement After Enbridge Notifies State of Line 5 Damage

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement after Enbridge notified state officials of damage that recently occurred to its Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac:

“I was deeply troubled to learn of this most recent disclosure by Enbridge of yet another incident involving Line 5, this time resulting in considerable damage to an anchor support on the pipeline. Yet again, Enbridge has confirmed what we already know – Line 5 is a clear and present danger to our Great Lakes and to the millions of Michiganders who rely on those lakes for recreation, business and tourism. We anxiously await the immediate production of information from Enbridge in response to Governor Whitmer’s request so that we can evaluate what, if any, additional action my Department may need to take. In any event, this underscores why we will continue to vigorously pursue our lawsuit seeking to shut down the Straits pipelines.”