AG Nessel Applauds Move to Curb Robo-Calls

Estimates show Michiganders have gotten around 900-million robocalls since the beginning of 2019 alone…

And Attorney General Dana Nessel is applauding the steps taken by one provider to end the annoyance.

Verizon rolled out automatic protection for some Android users for free using software that blocks the calls, and again, that’s fully automatic.

For now, iPhones can still download Verizon’s call filter app.

A first step from providers, days after Nessel and the other 49 state attorneys general rolled out a plea to the FCC to curb unwanted calls.