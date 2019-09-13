Affordable Housing Project Given Green Light in Cheboygan
Some major changes on deck in Cheboygan.
What you’re looking at are renderings of a brand new, multi-million dollar affordable housing project.
The Cheboygan Planning Commission and city council voted to green light a $7.3-million proposal from Hope Network.
Phase one of that plan includes three brand new buildings, a three story apartment complex and two multi-unit town homes.
In all, that equates to space for 40 families…
The Cheboygan Economic Development Group helped the process along over the last 14 months.
Its just a proposal for now, but will be sent along to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
If approved, it will mean badly needed housing for low-income families in Cheboygan.