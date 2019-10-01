- Advertisement -
Aerial Spraying Begins in Michigan Amid Concern Over Deadly “Triple E” Virus

Staff Writer Posted On October 1, 2019
In continuing coverage on the fight against deadly, mosquito-borne “Triple E” in Michigan…

Aerial mosquito spraying began Monday, after weather delayed the promised Sunday start.

That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Health experts warn the mosquitos that carry Eastern Equine Encephalitis are still very much active and have been caught in traps as recently as late last week.

In Michigan, nine people have tested positive, three of whom have died.

Health experts also confirmed the deadly pathogen in 33 animals across 15 Michigan counties.

They call it an ongoing threat.

