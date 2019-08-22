Advisory Issued for South Bar Lake After Discovery of Elevated E. Coli Levels

Health officials in Leelanau County are issuing an advisory for one of the beaches near Empire.

The Benzie-Leelanau Health Department says E. Coli levels on South Bar Lake were above those recommended for swimming.

During their tests, health department staff observed E. Coli levels at 597 per 100 milliliters.

Because of that, the beach has been put under a level two advisory, meaning it only meets the standards for wading, fishing, and boating.

Contact above your waist is not advised.

We’ll keep you updated and let you know when new results are released.