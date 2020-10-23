Adrian Man Faces Felony for Driving Drunk for Third Time

Police arrested an Adrian man for drunk driving for not the first but the third time.

A trooper says they saw this man Roger Dale Fox driving all over the roadway last Wednesday on M-37.

The trooper then called a uniformed officer for assistance.

The uniformed officer followed the suspect and pulled him over.

Troopers say the man showed signs of being drunk.

After sobriety test Fox was arrested and taken to Wexford County Jail.

He has been arraigned and now faces a felony for drunk driving third offense.

The suspect was released on bond and his next court date is November 3, 2020