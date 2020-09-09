Additional Food Assistance for 350,000 Michigan Families Extended

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Wednesday about 350,000 Michigan families will continue to have access to additional food assistance benefits during the month of September as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March Michigan has provided additional food assistance – and now it is being extended for September with approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

“MDHHS is committed to providing easy access to expanded food assistance to residents who are struggling to feed their families due to the impacts of the pandemic,” said Lewis Roubal, the department’s chief deputy director of opportunity. “We will continue to do everything we can to help Michiganders through these difficult times as we fight COVID-19 together.”

Eligible Michiganders will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card by Sept. 30, with payments beginning for some households Sunday, Sept. 20.

Additional benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance provided earlier in the month.

Households eligible for Food Assistance Program benefits will receive additional benefits in September to bring all current SNAP cases to the maximum monthly allowance for that group size.

The table below shows the maximum allowable benefit for SNAP customers based on their respective household size: