Accused of Running from Police, Biting Officer

Police say this man James Bailey-Middleton ran from them while drunk in Clare County.

Authorities found Bailey-Middleton inside a car sitting in a driveway on Monday and police say he tried to bite one of the officers while being arrested.

When police asked the suspect to get out of the car he started the car and drove across the lawn.

He then crashed into a ditch, hit and tree and then resisted police as they took him out of the car.

That is when Middleton bit an officer on the hand.

He now faces multiple charges, including driving drunk, being a habitual offender and resisting police.