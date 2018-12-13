AAA Projects Nearly 3.6 Million Michiganders Will Travel Over The Holidays

AAA Michigan is projecting that nearly 3.6 million Michiganders will travel this holiday season.

That’s four percent more than last year, and the most since AAA has been tracking holiday travel.

Of those traveling, around 91 percent will drive, 5.5 percent will fly, and 3 percent will travel by rail, bus, or cruise.

And if you are hitting the road, you can expect to see lower gas prices.

Wednesday’s state average of two dollars and thirty one cents per gallon is 30 cents less than what drivers paid last year.

Traveling Michiganders will be among the 112 million Americans going more than 50 miles from home.