Filling up at the pump in Michigan will cost you a bit more.

The sticker price shot up five cents over last week’s numbers, according to AAA Michigan.

A gallon will now run you about $2.66 on average.

Still, that’s down nearly $.27 over the price a year ago.

And right now, Traverse City is where you’ll find it at its cheapest.

At last check, just under $2.40 a gallon.