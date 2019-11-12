A West Michigan Ministry is Making a Big Difference in Their Community

The early big snowfall is hard on everyone but for the homeless, the situation can be dangerous.

Those who care for the homeless are taking extra steps to make sure the most vulnerable among us are safe.

In West Michigan, Pine Rest’s Streatreach, Grand Rapids police and fire also get the word out to the homeless about the warmth available to them, aggressively recruiting homeless people to move off the streets but while those conditions are not here yet, police will still respond to 911 calls about people in the elements.

But Mel Trotter workers will be out there.

Dennis Van Kampen, CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries say, “For whatever reason, they may think they just want to tough it out in the weather so we’re gonna go out and be looking for people and inviting them in to have a meal, a warm bed, a shower and hopefully a first step toward leaving homelessness.”

Count on us to keep you updated on the conditions in your area, as this winter weather continues to produce an impact.