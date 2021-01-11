- Advertisement -
A Waterford Man Was Arrested For Third OWI Offense

Erin Hatfield Posted On January 11, 2021
A Waterford man has been arrested for his third operating while intoxicated charge on Friday.  39 year-old David Calvin Lorenzen was arrested after he was pulled over by police for improper lane usage. Lorenzen appeared intoxicated and had multiple cans of beer in his vehicle. After undergoing a sobriety test, Lorenzen was arrested.

Lorenzen was arraigned Monday in Ostego County and his bond is set at $500. His next scheduled court appearance is on January 21st at 1:30 P.M.

