A Two Car Personal Injury Crash Shuts Down M-115

Sierra Searcy Posted On September 9, 2020
M-115 was shut down for a few hours after a crash. 

Police say the crash happened near N 15 Road Tuesday evening. 

A driver going southeast, crossed the centerline causing him to hit a car going the opposite direction. 

Both drivers and a passenger had to be taken to the hospital, and are said to make a full recovery. 

Investigation on the crash remains under investigation but police say alcohol does appear to be a factor.

