A Two Car Personal Injury Crash Shuts Down M-115
Posted On September 9, 2020
M-115 was shut down for a few hours after a crash.
Police say the crash happened near N 15 Road Tuesday evening.
A driver going southeast, crossed the centerline causing him to hit a car going the opposite direction.
Both drivers and a passenger had to be taken to the hospital, and are said to make a full recovery.
Investigation on the crash remains under investigation but police say alcohol does appear to be a factor.