A St. Helen Senior Citizen Faces Charges for Alleged Check Fraud

Sierra Searcy Posted On December 18, 2019
A 65-year-old woman who allegedly tried to scam her way into big bucks now faces a 14-year felony.

Authorities say, Linda Elaine Laux of St. Helen, attempted to open a business account with a fake check in the amount of $19,000.

Laux allegedly deposited another fake check in the amount of $17,800 into a separate account.

In August of this year, it is said Laux went to the same bank and withdrew $5,000 from the account.

Further investigation showed that Laux was getting fake checks from an out of state connection and sending a portion of the money back to them.

She was arrested for one count Uttering and Publishing, she posted bond, and her next court date is December 23rd of this year.

