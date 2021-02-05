- Advertisement -
A Shepard Woman Was Arrested After Wrapping a Cord Around Her Child’s Neck

Erin Hatfield Posted On February 5, 2021
A 21 year old woman was arrested after wrapping a cord around her child’s neck.

Skyler Warner of Shepard was arrested on Thursday after she wrapped a cord around the neck of her two-month-old baby.

The baby was taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated and released.

Warner was arraigned Friday afternoon on 3 counts of 2nd degree Child Abuse, Domestic Violence, and 1 count of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder Including Strangulation.

