- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

A Semi Truck and Ambulance Crash in Manistee Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 25, 2019
41 Views
0

A crash between a semi and ambulance leaves multiple people recovering and a big mess over the weekend in Manistee County.

The crash happened on 13-mile Road near Healy Lake Road in Springdale Township.

The semi-truck hauling logs was unable to stop at the intersection of Healy Lake Road, hitting the ambulance going northbound.

The ambulance overturned, causing major damage to the vehicle and injuries to the driver and passengers.

And the semi-truck hit power pole but the driver did not sustain any injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash investigation is still underway.

Post Views: 41



Trending Now
Osceola County Teen Dead, Another Arrested Following Fatal Crash
Remington Hernandez November 24, 2019
Body Of Missing Michigan Teen Found In Menominee River
Samana Sheikh November 21, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
A Semi Truck and Ambulance Crash in Manistee Co.
Share No Comment