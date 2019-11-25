A Semi Truck and Ambulance Crash in Manistee Co.

A crash between a semi and ambulance leaves multiple people recovering and a big mess over the weekend in Manistee County.

The crash happened on 13-mile Road near Healy Lake Road in Springdale Township.

The semi-truck hauling logs was unable to stop at the intersection of Healy Lake Road, hitting the ambulance going northbound.

The ambulance overturned, causing major damage to the vehicle and injuries to the driver and passengers.

And the semi-truck hit power pole but the driver did not sustain any injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash investigation is still underway.