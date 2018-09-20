A Misplaced Gun Found in Bathroom at Sleeping Bear Dunes

A gun was found in a bathroom at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

According to park officials, a visitor found the handgun on a toilet paper dispenser in the Dune Climb bathroom Wednesday morning.

The visitor immediately alerted park rangers, who retrieved the gun.

Then, on Thursday morning, the gun’s owner contacted the park to ask if his gun had been located.

According to rangers, the 68 year-old man from out-of-state was remorseful about misplacing the gun.

The incident is still under investigation and charges are possible.

Rangers say the gun was not returned to the man.