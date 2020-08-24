- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

A Mecosta County Man Was Beat up and Robbed Twice in One Day

Andrea Ludema Posted On August 24, 2020
439 Views
0

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of crimes in Deerfield Township.

A man called 911 Monday morning and reported he was beaten and robbed outside of his home while interrupting a break-in of his out building.

The man said there was three people assaulting him and stealing his property.

While the victim was receiving medical attention, someone broke into his house, stole more property and then set two of his vehicles on fire.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

Post Views: 439



Trending Now
Motorcyclist Killed in Newaygo County Crash
Andrea Ludema August 18, 2020
Detectives Bust Man Allegedly Responsible for Active Meth Lab in Alcona Co.
Sierra Searcy August 21, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
A Mecosta County Man Was Beat up and Robbed Twice in One Day
Share No Comment