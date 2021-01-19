A Man Has Been Arrested After Stealing a Laundry Cart

A Williamsburg man was arrested for stealing something very unique back in August.

It all started in august of 2020 when Mike’s Coin Laundry in Mesick reported a laundry cart had been stolen.

A surveillance video captured the cart being stolen by 21-year-old Anthony John Couch.

Couch was interviewed in September while he was incarcerated in Benzie County Jail on a separate incident.

Couch was arraigned on January 11th for one count of larceny. His bond is set at $500 and his next court appearance is on January 26th at 2 p.m.