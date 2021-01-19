- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

A Man Has Been Arrested After Stealing a Laundry Cart

Erin Hatfield Posted On January 19, 2021
558 Views
0

A Williamsburg man was arrested for stealing something very unique back in August.

It all started in august of 2020 when Mike’s Coin Laundry in Mesick reported a laundry cart had been stolen.

A surveillance video captured the cart being stolen by 21-year-old Anthony John Couch.

Couch was interviewed in September while he was incarcerated in Benzie County Jail on a separate incident.

Couch was arraigned on January 11th for one count of larceny. His bond is set at $500 and his next court appearance is on January 26th at 2 p.m.

Post Views: 558



Trending Now
Police Need Help In Identifying Two Suspects
Erin Hatfield January 14, 2021
Three Busted for Meth, Fentanyl and Heroin After Traffic Stop in Alpena Township
Catilynn Fogarty January 14, 2021
Read Next

You are reading
A Man Has Been Arrested After Stealing a Laundry Cart
Share No Comment