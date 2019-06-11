A Major Archaeology Find at the Colonial Michilimackinac

The archaeological dig at Colonial Michilimackinac has barely been open for a week for the 2019 season and already have a major find, another large ceramic sherd from the root cellar.

Dr. Lynn Evans, curator of archaeology for Mackinac State Historic Parks, says it is part of a container, possibly a bowl, made of white tin-glazed earthenware.

Archaeologists found another similar piece last summer, but those sherds do not match up with the newest find.

2019 marks the 60th anniversary of archaeology at Michilimackinac, making it one of the longest-running archaeology programs in North America.