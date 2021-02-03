- Advertisement -
A Local Non-profit Is Hosting A Coat Drive For Children

Erin Hatfield Posted On February 3, 2021
A Traverse City non-profit is holding a coat drive for children who will not have any this winter.

With the winter season getting colder and colder, The Cured Leaf of Traverse City decided to take matters into their hands to help out children who are unable to get winter coats.

The business is looking for new or gently used coats.

The Cured Leaf will be accepting donations until February 28th at their building off Garfield avenue.

