A Frederic Man Was Arrested After Driving While Intoxicated For The Third Time

Erin Hatfield Posted On February 8, 2021
A Frederic man was arrested Thursday night for driving while he was intoxicated, for the third time.

29-year-old Justin Joshua-Garant Justus was arrested after he drove his truck into a ditch on Southbound I-75 near exit 279.

Justus was arraigned on Saturday in Otsego county for one count of operating while intoxicated third offense and driving while license suspended.

His bond is set at $2,500 and his next court appearance is on February 11th at 10 a.m.

