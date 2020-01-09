A DeWitt Township Man Will Spend Up to 70 Years In Prison for Holding 13-Year-Old Kalkaska Girl Captive

A DeWitt Township man will be spending 18 to 70 years in prison for holding a 13-year-old Kalkaska girl captive.

Authorities say this man Austin Woodbury, met the child online held her captive, beat and raped her.

Woodbury was sentenced and charged with nine felonies and one misdemeanor including criminal sexual conduct, strangulation and selling marijuana.

Authorities say Woodbury held the 13-year-old girl captive for three weeks and that she was allowed to leave a few times but was taken back to the trailer each time.

The Kalkaska girl is said to be staying in a residential treatment facility for now.