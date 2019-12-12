A Car Accident Lands an 82-Year-Old-Woman in the Hospital
Posted On December 12, 2019
A car accident in Cadillac has a senior from Tustin in the hospital.
Authorities arrived at South Mitchell Street near Mackinaw Trail to a two-vehicle accident.
Where there was an 82-year-old woman from Tustin driving northbound and a 72-year-old man from Cadillac turning southbound.
Authorities say the woman attempted to turn into the driveway of the social security office when the accident occurred.
They say the 82-year-old woman was at fault–and suffered injuries.
She was transported to Munson Hospital the male driver was not injured.