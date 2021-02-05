A Cadillac Trooper Has Been Honored With After Creating A Veterans’ Court

Trooper Dave Prichard of Cadillac has been honored with the Community Policing Outstanding Achievement Award this week.

The award recognizes an innovative initiative that uses teamwork to solve a community issue.

Trooper Pritchard befriended a Vietnam Veteran, and as their friendship grew, it became apparent both wanted to honor our forgotten veterans.

After brainstorming, the pair came up with the idea of a Veterans’ Court.

They created a 10-member Veterans’ Treatment Team that includes a judge, a prosecutor, a defense attorney, and others.

They applied for and received a $35,000 Department of Justice start up grant.

Thanks to their efforts, the 86th District Veterans’ Court was chartered in 2020 and their treatment team evaluated their first case in January.