A Cadillac Trooper Has Been Honored With After Creating A Veterans’ Court

Erin Hatfield Posted On February 5, 2021
Trooper Dave Prichard of Cadillac has been honored with the Community Policing Outstanding Achievement Award this week.

The award recognizes an innovative initiative that uses teamwork to solve a community issue.

Trooper Pritchard befriended a Vietnam Veteran, and as their friendship grew, it became apparent both wanted to honor our forgotten veterans.

After brainstorming, the pair came up with the idea of a Veterans’ Court.

They created a 10-member Veterans’ Treatment Team that includes a judge, a prosecutor, a defense attorney, and others.

They applied for and received a $35,000 Department of Justice start up grant.

Thanks to their efforts, the 86th District Veterans’ Court was chartered in 2020 and their treatment team evaluated their first case in January.

