A Cadillac Man Faces Multiple Charges for Meth and Adderall Possession

A Cadillac man is in deep trouble for allegedly being in possession of Meth and Adderall.

Authorities say they pulled over a 50-year-old Cadillac woman for an equipment violation on Boon Road in Haring Township, and she did not have a license or any type of identification on her.

That’s when they searched this man, Russell Lee Whaley, finding Meth and a single Adderall pill.

Russell faces multiple charges including a 20-year felony.