A Burton Man Is Now Dead After Breaking Into His Ex-Girlfriends Home

On Saturday, 25-year-old Johnathon Skaggs planned to break into his ex-girlfriend’s home with knives and three other people.

Skaggs had attacked the residents inside the home, resulting in the residents defending themselves.

Early Valentine’s Day morning, police arrived to the woman’s house and found three people with stab wounds, Skaggs included.

Skaggs later died from multiple stab wounds while the two additional victims were treated at the Hurley Medical Center in Flint. The two victims were not apart of Skaggs’ party.

The offenders did flee the scene, but police were able to identify and locate them.

All three suspects are lodged in the Genesee County Jail awaiting formal charges.