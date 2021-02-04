A Big Rapids Woman Pays Tribute To The Edmund Fitzgerald

A Big Rapids woman has decided to pay tribute to the Edmunds Fitzgerald in a very “icey” way.

Fran Kantar stated that she was in 10th grade when the ship sank. She was fascinated by the graphics and news stories that came out about it.

In honor of the ship and the people who died, Kantar built a model of the ship in snow that is nearly 40 feet long.

Kantar welcomes anyone to come see her sculpture from their car. If they do want to leave their vehicle, please be gentle as the sculpture is very fragile.

If you would like to visit, you can at 18970 Winding Brook Road.