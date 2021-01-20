- Advertisement -
A Big Rapids Man Has Been Arrested For Multiple Felonies

Erin Hatfield Posted On January 20, 2021
A Big Rapids man was pulled over by police for having an improper plate, however, it soon turned into something more serious.

45-year-old Joshua Holton was pulled over after having an improper plate and no proof of insurance. Investigations lead to the discovery he had meth and heroin, with the intent on selling the meth.

Holton was arrested for multiple felonies, including possession while being a felon.

Holton remains in custody at the Mecosta County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

