Cherry Capital Airport K-9 Piper Passes Away

Wednesday evening Brian Edwards, Piper’s handler, announced that Piper had passed away.

According to Edwards, Piper had been diagnosed with prostate cancer a year ago.

After fighting the disease for a year, Piper died Wednesday night in Edwards’ arms.

Piper got to enjoy one last day with his family and friends on Wednesday. He played soccer and got all the love they could give him. He even chased one final snowy owl from the airport.

But as Edwards says, life sometimes just has to take its course.

Edwards thanks everyone for the support of all those that have known them over the last three years.

He does ask for everyone’s patience while he tends to his shattered heart.

Piper had become famous through social media sharing of videos of him at work in his flight goggles.

He worked at the airport doing animal control.

Edwards’ post about Piper’s passing can be seen below.